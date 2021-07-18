VIDEO | Liam Livingstone’s ‘orbital’ strike sends the ball miles away from the stadium

However, as soon as Liam Livingstone walked in, they understood the gravity of the situation, especially after his destruction in the first T20I, where the only sight was of the ball exiting the stadium. While he had a quiet start to his night, with 2 runs from three balls, the moment Haris Rauf entered, Livingstone started finding the middle of the bat. In the tenth over of the innings, he smashed the bowler for a massive six but that was just the start of it all.