VIDEO | Joe Root’s Yorkshire refuse to run Steven Croft out after batsman collapses with acute cramps

With Lancashire needing 15 runs to win off 18 balls, with 5 wickets in hand, Luke Wells smashed a Matthew Waite good-length delivery straight to mid-off, and put on his skates in search of a quick single. The fielder at mid-off, attempting a direct-hit, missed the stumps, but there was, however, a golden opportunity for Yorkshire to run the set Steven Croft out, as the batsman went to the ground mid-pitch. As soon as the two batters crossed, Croft went to ground clutching his legs, and at that point it looked like the batsman had sustained a horrific injury.