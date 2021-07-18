VIDEO | Ishan 'Aggressive' Kishan announces his ODI arrival in style with first-ball six

Today at 8:40 PM
Audacity, fearlessness and chutzpah - are few attributes that one can easily associate with India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who belongs to the Rishabh Pant's school of batting. Today, making his ODI debut, Ishan Kishan started in some style, dispatching the first ball into the stands.
Virat Kohli keeps talking about the 'New India' every now and then. In essence, it's defined by its fearlessness and an attitude that's all about winning. He might not be leading the team today, but the attitude was reminiscent of in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo as the Indian youngsters showed an elite amount of intent and ruthlessness against a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack.
Ir started with Prithvi Shaw's aggressive batting but continued even when he was dismissed in the sixth over. Ishan Kishan, the birthday boy, who was making his ODI debut today, was sent in at #3 by the team management. The same Kishan who wasn't likely to start the series, owing to the superior form of Sanju Samson in the IPL. However, someone's pain is someone's gain. And Ishan, who got an opportunity today, pretty much like his good friend and former U-19 teammate Rishabh Pant, started in a memorable way, announcing in style.
Pant had announced his arrival in Tests with a six off the first delivery, Kishan replicated the same, as against the off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva, the southpaw danced down the track as if he was only having de Silva for his breakfast, lunch and dinner, and with a vicious bat swing, cleared the straight boundary to open his account in the 50-overs format in a grand style. Take that, folks!
