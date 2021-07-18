VIDEO | Ishan 'Aggressive' Kishan announces his ODI arrival in style with first-ball six

Ir started with Prithvi Shaw's aggressive batting but continued even when he was dismissed in the sixth over. Ishan Kishan, the birthday boy, who was making his ODI debut today, was sent in at #3 by the team management. The same Kishan who wasn't likely to start the series, owing to the superior form of Sanju Samson in the IPL. However, someone's pain is someone's gain. And Ishan, who got an opportunity today, pretty much like his good friend and former U-19 teammate Rishabh Pant, started in a memorable way, announcing in style.