Twitter fumes as umpires rule Brendan Taylor out ‘hit-wicket’ despite ball being dead

Controversy erupted in the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh today as Brendan Taylor was ruled out ‘hit-wicket’ whilst shadow-batting after the ball was dead. The Zimbabwe captain was given out, despite MCC’s hit-wicket laws suggesting that Taylor should have been ruled not out.
Wait, what?
Brendan Taylor out with one of the most ridiculous wickets I've seen in a long time 😭 #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/njQWXHbhTl— Santokie (@Santokie89) July 18, 2021
Was Taylor supposed to be given out there? Was that not dead ball? Batsmen weren't setting off for a run. Wasn't trying to play a shot. https://t.co/WMH7v8mQ43#ZimvBan— Liam Brickhill (@Gomorezvidinha) July 18, 2021
What have you done, Taylor?
Brendan Taylor hit wicket - Tricky, but incorrect decision IMO.— Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) July 18, 2021
Ball already received, and not setting off for a run either. https://t.co/xiuij6DUpD
That Brendan Taylor hit wicket should have been not out by the law no?— Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) July 18, 2021
Twitter divided
Brendan Taylor in my opinion was NOT OUT there. He wasn’t trying to run, and he wasn’t attempting a shot.— Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) July 18, 2021
That’s a dead ball and the umpires got it wrong.
Meanwhile Brendon Taylor continues to get out after looking sublime. Out hit wicket this time. #zimvban— Nikhil (@nikcriclover) July 18, 2021
Terrible way to get out
Zimbabwe post the total of 240 runs for lose of 9 wickets. Madhevere scored 56, Brendon Taylor scored 46 runs. For Bangladesh, Shoriful picked 4 wickets and Shakib Al Hasan picked 2 Wickets in this second ODI match. #ZIMvBAN— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021
Such a weird way to get out.. Never seen anything like that.. Hard luck Brendon.. #ZIMvBAN #BrendonTaylor— Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) July 18, 2021
Ever seen anything like that?
Brendon Taylor play such good shots but then will also throw away his wicket like this— BS (@Ahmadbilal111) July 18, 2021
Brendon Taylor was dancing around & got hit wicket ffs— BS (@Ahmadbilal111) July 18, 2021
