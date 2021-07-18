 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter fumes as umpires rule Brendan Taylor out ‘hit-wicket’ despite ball being dead

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Taylor was ruled out by the umpire

    Twitter

    Twitter fumes as umpires rule Brendan Taylor out ‘hit-wicket’ despite ball being dead

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:32 PM

    Controversy erupted in the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh today as Brendan Taylor was ruled out ‘hit-wicket’ whilst shadow-batting after the ball was dead. The Zimbabwe captain was given out, despite MCC’s hit-wicket laws suggesting that Taylor should have been ruled not out.

    Wait, what?

    What have you done, Taylor?

    Twitter divided

    Terrible way to get out

    Ever seen anything like that?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down