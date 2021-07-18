SL vs IND | Just went with my instinct and was looking for boundaries, reveals Prithvi Shaw 

The contrast to Prithvi Shaw's batting in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka and the Adelaide Test Down Under, earlier this year, was evident. From a man who was low on confidence, today, Shaw was in such a good form that he smashed nine boundaries in his 24-ball-43 run-knock. He made middling nearly every ball, and his cover drives and cuts on the off-side were captivating, while he also played an on-drive that left everyone in awe of his abilities. Shaw carried on his great run of form from the IPL, and it seemed it started from where he had left for the Delhi Capitals.