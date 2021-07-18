SL vs IND | Felt the need to improve my skills after watching Suryakumar bat, praises Shikhar Dhawan 

"All our boys, most of them have played earlier. They're very matured. Very happy with the way they played. Knew that wicket has a bit of turn but the way our spinners bowled from 10th over, they got us back straightaway. All three spinners. When we batted, it was great to watch from the other end. Great strength to have them. The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high. The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in first 15 overs."