SL vs IND | Felt the need to improve my skills after watching Suryakumar bat, praises Shikhar Dhawan 

Winning skipper Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that Suryakumar Yadav made batting look so easy against Sri Lanka, that he thought maybe, there's a need for him to improve his skills. He also added that all the three spinners bowled really well and also praised the way Kishan and Shaw batted.
Suryakumar Yadav had to wait for his chances with the senior team after having done extremely well in the IPL and India's various domestic competitions. But, he finally made his international debut, earlier this year, against England and since then, he has impressed one and all in every subsequent inning. Today, when he came out to bat, the match was completely tilted in favour of India and there wasn't much left in the game. Yet Suryakumar Yadav, in his brief stay, scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 deliveries and hammered five boundaries.
The innings precisely showcased why he's rated so highly as it was a short trailer to the freak that Suryakumar is. There were an inside-out shot, powerful sweeps, a flamingo flick and what not. But, his cameo denied Dhawan a possible hundred as he finished unbeaten on 86 off 95. The Indian skipper stated that Suryakumar made batting look so easy that he thought to himself, that there might be a need for him to improve his skills.
"I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill," Dhawan said after the game.
The game saw India's spinning trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling exceptionally well. On the batting front, youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan left a mark. Dhawan praised India's spinners and also the fearless duo of Shaw and Kishan.
"All our boys, most of them have played earlier. They're very matured. Very happy with the way they played. Knew that wicket has a bit of turn but the way our spinners bowled from 10th over, they got us back straightaway. All three spinners. When we batted, it was great to watch from the other end. Great strength to have them. The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high. The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in first 15 overs."
