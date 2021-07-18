Sanju Samson misses first ODI due to ligament sprain, confirms BCCI

Today at 3:35 PM
On Sunday, ahead of the first ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was ruled out of the first ODI with a ligament sprain. However, the BCCI didn’t confirm whether Samson would recover in time for the rest of the ODIs.
Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, several fans expected that wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson would find himself a place in the playing XI, ahead of Ishan Kishan. However, at the toss, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that Kishan was making his debut in the 50-over format, as the wicketkeeper.
Just before the toss, the BCCI’s media team confirmed that the Kerala batsman was carrying a ligament sprain in his knee, which ruled him out of selection for the opener in Colombo. It was also confirmed that the right-hander had injured himself in the practice session, prior to the tour's first game.
"Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI's media team informed, reported Hindustan Times.
It is yet to be seen whether the right-hander would recover in time to feature in the remainder of the two ODIs or whether his return would only come during the three-match T20I series against the Island nation.
