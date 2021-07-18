Babar Azam might have to step down as captain post West Indies tour if results don't improve, reckons Rashid Latif

Babar Azam, who took over the reins from Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2019, suffered his first ODI series defeat only last week, against an inexperienced England side that handed the visitors a 3-0 whitewash. Still the pressure is mounting on Azam, who is leading Pakistan across all formats, facing hurdles of challenges in his almost two-year captaincy career. And according to Latif, the Pakistan talisman might have to give up on captaincy to ensure that his performances don't dip with the bat. Rashid is of the opinion that the T20I series against England and West Indies will be a litmus test for Azam's captaincy career.