WI vs AUS | Not critical of the new guys but some don't have much international experience, reckons Aaron Finch

When Australia landed in West Indies, they had one big task to take on the defending champions in the absence of star players like Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell , David Warner , Steve Smith , Marcus Stoinis , Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson . And despite boasting a decent bench strength, the Men in Yellow fell short in the five-match T20I series, losing it 1-4 with the Windies side continuing their dominance in the fifth and the final T20I game of the series, winning the game by 16 runs

Australia's batting had fared poorly in the first three T20Is and that's where they lost the series. However, they did put up a strong show in the last two games. Reflecting on the series loss, the Australian skipper Aaron Finch reckoned that the batting wasn't good enough, but they were good with the ball in hand. He felt that the inexperience made things extremely tough for the visitors.

"Our bowling has been pretty decent too, we haven't backed it up with the bat. There are some guys in there with not much of international experience and it's not easy. I am not critical of them," Finch stated after the game.

Mitchell Marsh, who had made three fifties in the first four games, was looking in prolific touch even in the dead rubber, having collected five fours and a six in his first 14 deliveries of his innings before Andre Russell took his wicket. However, he had a fabulous series with the bat at the No.3 position. Finch was very happy with his displays and lauded the all-rounder. He also highlighted Even Lewis' phenomenal knock in the game as he scored 79 off 34 deliveries.