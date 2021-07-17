SL vs IND | Both teams will have an even chance of winning the series, admits Dasun Shanaka

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka’s new skipper Dasun Shanaka has admitted that both teams will have an even chance at winning the series while he credited the Indian team. However, Shanaka also insisted that Sri Lanka might have a slight advantage due to the unknown factor.

An injury to Kusal Perera meant that Sri Lanka had to name their second skipper in the last six months, with Dasun Shanaka leading the side, against a second-string Indian team, who await them in a three-match ODI series. Ahead of the series beginner in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s new skipper Dasun Shanaka insisted that both teams will have an even chance at winning the series.

“Both teams will start evenly because even they have got new players coming up. We all know they (the Indian cricketers) have played the IPL, but still (not many) have played international cricket. Both teams have even chances,” Shanaka said, reported Sportstar.

With Sri Lanka naming several new faces, the all-rounder admitted that it would be a good experience facing the Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan.

“The experience will be very good, playing against one of the top teams in the world. It will be very good to play against India at this point because we can access the levels we are in. It will be a good tournament for us,” Shanaka added.

However, the Sri Lankan team not only face problems on the field, with their off-the-field contractual problems taking a toll on the entire setup. Shanaka, however, played it away and stated that despite the matters outside the field, the team would go out and give their level best against the visiting Indian side.

“It is always challenging. In international cricket, outside (off the field) issues do matter, but at the end of the day, we have to get there and perform as a team. That's the main concern we have. I am sure the boys will look on to it,” he said.

While India with their experience would hold an ace against Sri Lanka, the new skipper stated that the ‘joker’ cards that they have, in the youngsters, will ultimately tilt the advantage in their favour, given that they haven’t played too much at the international level.

“We will have a slight advantage because they have not seen these guys at the international level. I feel they have to prepare well for these youngsters.”