Reports | PCB set to convince NZC to play two more T20Is ahead of World T20
Today at 4:39 PM
According to media reports, Pakistan Cricket Board has requested New Zealand Cricket to add two more T20 International games when the Black Caps tour Pakistan in late September. PCB aims to provide the national team with plenty of practice games ahead of the ICC World T20 in October.
The New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to fly to Pakistan in September to play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, with it being the first time the Black Caps will tour the Asian nation since 2002.
However, according to PTI reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to convince their counterpart New Zealand Cricket to add two more T20I games to the planned tour, keeping the ICC T20 World Cup in mind. The mega-event will be held in the October-November window just after the bilateral series between the two sides.
"Yes negotiations are being held with Cricket New Zealand to play two additional T20 matches because of the World T20 Cup but nothing is finalized as yet," claimed a source, reported Sportstar.
PCB seems very keen to give their players enough practice matches ahead of the marquee event where they have been pooled with India, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two more teams yet to be qualified. Before playing New Zealand, Pakistan will face defending champions West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting on July 27 in Barbados.
Pakistan is currently playing England in the three-match T20I series and Eoin Morgan's team is scheduled to tour Pakistan to play a couple of T20I games scheduled to begin on October 14. Pakistan also plans to host Australia for a few games where reports suggest the latter's cricket board will send a reconnaissance delegation in September to inspect arrangements for its tour in the Asian country.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.