WI vs AUS | Mitchell Marsh worked hard on playing spin and now it's rewarding him, reveals Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has revealed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was working hard on playing spin better and that has come in handy for him in the ongoing T20I series. He also added that he's looking very good at 3, however, there will be other options for the position too.

Australia finally registered a win in the fourth T20I against West Indies but their batting was quite miserable in the first three games with a host of stars missing in action. However, if there's one player who has made the ongoing series count, it has to be Mitchell Marsh. Batting at 3, he has blasted 189 runs in 4 innings at 47.25 with a strike rate of 146.51. The right-hander has scored three fifties - 51 (31), 54 (42) and 75 (44) - so far in the series.

He has been pretty good against both pace and spin, though the latter has brought his downfall in all the games. But that doesn't take away how well he has fared against spinners. Reflecting on Mitchell Marsh's golden run at 3, Zampa revealed that he worked hard on playing spin and that has translated into his game quite well.

"He's (Marsh) the one guy at the moment facing spin I'm really comfortable about. He worked on that before the series and it's paying dividends for him," Zampa said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Before the series started, he asked me how I thought he could get better playing against spin. Usually with Bison [Mitchell Marsh], he's that one guy against spin where early in his innings you seem to worry about."

Mitchell Marsh is on the verge of creating history and if gets another fifty in the final T20I, it would be a record number of half-centuries for any batsman in a bilateral series. Zampa further added that the No.3 position is great for the powerful batsman.

"I think three is a really good position for him. It's great to have options. We've got a lot of guys who bat high up in the order in the BBL and haven't quite taken the opportunity lower down the order. We are still after that power hitter."

However, he also asserted that there are plenty of quality players who can fill in the no.3 slot.

"I don't think it's inevitable, but there are a lot of really good players to come back in his position. I think 'Bison' (Marsh) is putting his hand up - that's all he can do really," Zampa opined.