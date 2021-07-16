SL vs IND | Sure that Kuldeep will pick wickets in the series, claims Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

India's vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that spinner Kuldeep Yadav is looking confident and predicted that he will pick wickets in the upcoming games. He also added that he's personally not trying to prioritize any particular format at the moment.

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to feature in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from July 18. He's slated to play a key role for India in the upcoming series and there are also speculations that the much-famed duo of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal are going to reunite again after not having played any ODI together since the end of the 2019 World Cup. They were also amongst the wickets in the intra-squad game, which has increased their chances of playing for India.

Ahead of the first ODI, the Indian vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that Kuldeep has been bowling well in the training sessions and he's sure that he will end up with wickets in the series against Sri Lanka.

"He has done well in the practice matches. From what I've seen, he seems confident. I am sure if he does well in this series, he will be confident of doing well in the IPL or the World Cup. What I always look at is how he is bowling and the execution. It's about confidence. He is bowling well in the nets, am sure he will pick wickets," Bhuvneshwar said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't played a red-ball game for a while now but he has returned well for India in the white-ball formats. He made it clear that there isn't any format as such that he's looking to prioritize at the moment.

"To be honest, I'm not prioritising white-ball over red-ball. If I am selected for red-ball cricket, I'll definitely contribute. I'm not looking to prioritise one of the two. I'm just working normally, trying to prepare in a way that I'm ready for all formats. If I get a chance, I'd like to do well. I'm not looking ahead to what will happen in 18-20 months."

Rahul Dravid will be coaching India in the series against Sri Lanka. Talking about his experiences with the Indian great, the swing bowler asserted that he tries to simplify things.

"It's been really good. After seven days of quarantine, we got to train in the gym, so I met Dravid in Mumbai first. What he has done so far is keeping things simple. He doesn't try to complicate things. There are young and senior guys and everyone has been listening to him. Once the matches come around and we get to planning and strategising, we will learn a lot more."

Today, the ICC announced the schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pretty much like the last edition, India were placed with arch-rivals Pakistan in the same group. Bhuvi feels that it will be exciting to take on the Men in Green in the ICC mega-event.

“It is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match, so of course, it is going to be a high-intensity game,” he said.