SL vs IND | Lahiru Kumara returns in Dasun Shanaka-led 24-man squad for India series

Udara walks into the team, on the back of his performance on the domestic scene, with a healthy strike rate of 135 in the shortest format. On the other hand, Shiran Fernando is picked on the performance with the ball, as he averages 14.81. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was last involved in the national setup against India, in Indore, marks a return to the squad and most likely would find himself a place in the shortest format.