SL vs IND | Lahiru Kumara returns in Dasun Shanaka-led 24-man squad for India series

After weeks of speculation, Sri Lanka finally announced their squad for the home series against India, which sees the return of Lahiru Kumara as Dasun Shanaka takes over the leadership duties. With an injury to skipper Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva has been named as the vice-captain.
Meanwhile, the squad has also seen a return for the pacer Lahiru Kumara, who last represented the national team against Bangladesh earlier this year. Uncapped Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando and Ishan Jayaratne also made it to the 24-man cut alongside Dhananjaya Lakshan and Praveen Jayawickrama, who have represented the country just once.
Udara walks into the team, on the back of his performance on the domestic scene, with a healthy strike rate of 135 in the shortest format. On the other hand, Shiran Fernando is picked on the performance with the ball, as he averages 14.81. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was last involved in the national setup against India, in Indore, marks a return to the squad and most likely would find himself a place in the shortest format.
The six-match series, which consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is will start on July 18 at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the shortest format starting on July 25.
Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando (only for T20I series), Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.
