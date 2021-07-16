ENG vs IND | India will start from scratch as they aren't adjusted to conditions, states Aakash Chopra 

Indian cricket expert Aakash Chopra has opined that given the long gap between the WTC final and the first Test against England, India will need to start from scratch as they aren't used to the conditions. He also added that the Covid situation in the team has added complications.

Now, it's been close to one and half months since India arrived in the United Kingdom. However, they have only played a solitary Test in the form of the WTC finale and have been holidaying since that game, given the fact that the first Test between India and England starts from August 4. However, just as we are approaching the Test series opener, it was discovered that India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant alongside a support staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra has stated that India might have been in England for some time now, but given they haven't played much, they will need to start from scratch and get used to the conditions.

"When they start the series, it has to be treated as a brand-new venture. How they played at the WTC finals has no effect on their game now. You've not adjusted to the conditions because you haven't really played any cricket. Now they need to start from scratch," Chopra stated, reported HT.

He reckons that the recent positive cases in the Indian camp are a big blow, given there isn't much time left for the Test series opener and can hinder India's preparations for the five-match Test series.

"It's already the 15th of this month and your first Test starts on August 4. You have a total of 18 days left. In this time, you have to get your team ready because the team is regrouping after a break and they need to obviously get back in shape and hit the ground running.

"With Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Bharat Arun currently in isolation, who is going to be at a loss? Saha… since he didn't even play the last match. And even if Rishabh Pant comes out of isolation, Saha will have to spend another 10 days and that is not good news at all," Chopra added.

The positive COVID reports in the camp have forced players who came into close contact with them into isolation as well.

"Think about Abhimanyu Easwaran. He is travelling with the team for the first time and now that Shubman Gill is out injured, chances of him playing increased. But he too will have to now spend another 10 days alone. It will now end on 25th and that is only a week away from the Test match which is an absolute bummer."