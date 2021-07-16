CPL preponed to start on August 26 after agreement with BCCI; final on September 15

Today at 11:22 AM
The latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be starting on August 26 after the tourney's organizers came to an agreement with the BCCI, so that CPL doesn't overlap with the BCCI. The tourney will finish on September after which, the remainder of the IPL 2021 will take place.
The 2021 edition of the CPL, which was originally supposed to take place between August 28 to September 19, will now kick-start from August 26 with the tournament's final taking place on September 15. The dates of the tournament were revised so that it doesn't overlap with the IPL, which will take place in the second half of September in the Middle East. The tournament's organizers came to an agreement with the BCCI over the dates last month itself.
The tournament will be held in St Kitts & Nevis in its entirety as per the original plan. It will start with Guyana Amazon Warriors locking horns with Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening game. Both the semifinals will take place on September 14 with the tournament concluding on September 15. Trinbago Knight Riders had emerged champions of the last edition after having a dominant run with the skipper Kieron Pollard adjudged Man of the tournament.
Post the completion of the tournament, the IPL will commence soon after in a few days. After the IPL was postponed, owing to the pandemic, the BCCI decided to stage the remaining 31 games in the UAE in September-October.
BREAKING: Hero CPL 2021 Fixtures announced! Read More :arrow_right: https://t.co/iBwULs133G #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/nlsMpvjVmP— CPL T20 (@CPL) July 14, 2021
