CPL preponed to start on August 26 after agreement with BCCI; final on September 15

The 2021 edition of the CPL, which was originally supposed to take place between August 28 to September 19, will now kick-start from August 26 with the tournament's final taking place on September 15. The dates of the tournament were revised so that it doesn't overlap with the IPL, which will take place in the second half of September in the Middle East. The tournament's organizers came to an agreement with the BCCI over the dates last month itself.