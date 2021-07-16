2021 WT20 | India and Pakistan grouped together in Group one; Australia placed in the group of death

Today at 3:52 PM
On Friday, the International Cricket Committee (ICC) has announced that arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed alongside New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group two. Meanwhile, England would be joined by rivals Australia, current WT20 holders West Indies and South Africa in Group one.
Ahead of the return of World T20, five years after the last edition, the ICC announced that arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group - Group one of the tournament, alongside New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, defending champions West Indies have been placed in the group of death, alongside Australia, England and South Africa in the first group of the mega-event.
Owing to the pandemic, the competition was shifted to the Middle East, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have retained their hosting rights. On Friday, ICC acting CEO, Geoff Allardice unveiled the draws for the competition and also confirmed that Muscat would host at least six of the qualifying games before the mega event.
Allardice also confirmed that the ICC are trying their level-best in coordination with the respective governments to get fans on board, at the venue. In the qualifiers, 2014 World T20 winners Sri Lanka have been placed alongside Namibia, Netherlands and Ireland in the first group. Oman, Bangladesh, PNG and Scotland all form the second group for the qualifying stage.
The Qualifiers
Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, Ireland
Group B: Oman, Bangladesh, PNG, Scotland
Super 12 stage
Group One: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies + (winner of group A and runner-up of Group B)
Group Two: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan + (runner-up of group A and winner of group B)
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Geoff Allardice
- Icc World T 20 2021
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- ICC
- England Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.