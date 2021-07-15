Wasim Jaffer takes over as Odisha’s head coach on a two-year deal

Today at 10:29 AM
On Wednesday, the Odisha Cricket Association confirmed that Wasim Jaffer would take over the reins as the new head coach of the state cricket team from Rashmi Parida on a two-year deal. After a poor showing in the 2020/21 season, Odisha would be aiming to get a good start this season.
Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that there would be a full-fledged domestic season, with Ranji Trophy set to be played between November 16 to February 19, 2022, with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy acting as the curtain-raiser. Ahead of the domestic season, the Odisha Cricket Association have named former Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer as their head coach on a two-year deal.
Jaffer, who started his career with Mumbai, made a move to Vidarbha where he won two titles before calling it a day from all formats of the game. Since his retirement, the opener has been involved in coaching spells with Uttarakhand, which was cut short because of several controversies, and Punjab Kings, for whom he still is the batting coach.
“Ex-International Cricketer Wasim Jaffer appointed as the Chief Coach of Odisha Cricket Association for the Season 2021-22 & 2022-23,” confirmed the Twitter handle of the association.
"Besides the development of cricket across all age groups, he [Jaffer] will also be a part of coaches development programme across the state," Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera said.
During his time in the first-class scene, Jaffer scored 19410 runs, averaging 50.7, with 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries in an illustrious career, with a top-score of 314*. After his stint with Uttarakhand, the veteran would be itching to turn his coaching fortunes around with Odisha, who have shown some promise in the red-ball format of domestic cricket.
