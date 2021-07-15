Twitter reacts to Mitchell Starc’s ‘perfect’ last over helping Australia keep Andre Russell at bay
Today at 2:58 PM
After finding his groove in the third T20I against West Indies, Mitchell Starc pulled off the ‘impossible’ in the fourth, bowling a perfect over of death-bowling to defend 10 runs against Andre Russell. Barring the last delivery, Russell struggled to get the ball away, with Starc bowling 5 dots.
That's how you tackle the BEAST!
Mitchell Starc’s incredible final over pic.twitter.com/DjQ25LmUvO— msc media (@mscmedia2) July 15, 2021
Class is permanent!
Classic #mitchellstarc— Akash Sahu (@AkashSa88116203) July 15, 2021
West Indies Need 11 runs from final over then 0,0,0,0,0,4 against #Russell #WIvsAUS #Australia #ausvswi pic.twitter.com/2UFGuHSsMn
Made it look like a 'CAKE WALK' in the end.
11 required of 6 balls .— 👻 (@rohitfanboy45) July 15, 2021
Bowling to beast .
And won the match .
The name is mitchell starc pic.twitter.com/DW9r7DStbA
True CHAMP!
#mitchellstarc take a bow what an over #WIvAUS— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) July 15, 2021
That's STARC for you!
What a final over by Mitchell Starc! Didn't give an inch to Andre Russell.— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 15, 2021
Australia finally have won a T20I against West Indies.#WIvAUS
Hahaha!
Andre Russel 'I am the most destructive batsman in T20 cricket'— Punologist™ (@Punology1) July 15, 2021
Mitchell Starc ' Oh Really, Umpire hold my cap'
Starc's OTP to Andre Russel
000004 pic.twitter.com/ge2Qy1wkWN
May be! That's why it's an UNPOPULAR opinion!
Unpopular Opinion— S. (@itsShubham0018_) July 15, 2021
Mitchell Starc has Better Yorkers than Jasprit Bumrah.
True piece of classical representation.
Classic Mitchell Starc stat padding in a dead rubber— The Stitched Up Chapo (@TheBadBoyChapo) July 15, 2021
it was a real Ben Hunt performance
Russel had no clue how to deal with those deliveries!
Mitchell Starc set Russell on freeze at final over with 4 dot balls! What a defending bowling by Starc. #WIvsAUS @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/VT8J7uNs8J— Sanjo Sam (@sanjo_sam) July 15, 2021
