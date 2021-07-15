 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Mitchell Starc’s ‘perfect’ last over helping Australia keep Andre Russell at bay

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mitchell Starc's brilliant performance in final over

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Mitchell Starc’s ‘perfect’ last over helping Australia keep Andre Russell at bay

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:58 PM

    After finding his groove in the third T20I against West Indies, Mitchell Starc pulled off the ‘impossible’ in the fourth, bowling a perfect over of death-bowling to defend 10 runs against Andre Russell. Barring the last delivery, Russell struggled to get the ball away, with Starc bowling 5 dots.

    That's how you tackle the BEAST!

    Class is permanent!

    Made it look like a 'CAKE WALK' in the end.

    True CHAMP!

    That's STARC for you!

    Hahaha!

    May be! That's why it's an UNPOPULAR opinion!

    True piece of classical representation.

    Russel had no clue how to deal with those deliveries!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down