SL vs IND | Indian team in Sri Lanka is like an IPL All-Stars XI unit, admits Mickey Arthur

In awe of the Indian squad, Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur admitted that the team led by Shikhar Dhawan in the Island nation is like an IPL All-Stars XI unit. He also insisted that the Indian cricket team is in a strong position because of the ‘strong’ system in place in the domestic scene.

With the Indian team led by Virat Kohli in England, for the five-match Test series against the Three Lions, India were forced to send their second-string side to Sri Lanka, led by Shikhar Dhawan. While former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga was left cross with BCCI sending a second-string side, Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur had an extremely different opinion on the Indian team.

Arthur insisted that the Indian team, led by Dhawan, is like an IPL All-stars XI, especially considering how many players have been picked in the side on the basis of the cash-rich tournament. He also called the team ‘amazing’.

"We are under no illusion because we know this is a wonderful Indian team. The Indian team is amazing, they have got so many good cricketers - it is like an IPL All Stars XI,” Arthur told Sportstar.

"They are an incredible bunch of players, and for us, it is very much about giving game time to young players, looking at possible combinations going forward. They are incredibly talented and I often feel that they are Galacticos (laughs). They rock in and have a lot of IPL experience and they all hit the ball hell of a long, long way," he added.

Not just that, the former South African coach insisted that the strong domestic system in place has ultimately helped the team flourish with talents.

"Indian cricket is in a strong position and that’s because of the structure they have put in place way back and also because of the talent they have,” Arthur said.

Arthur also revealed that he is a bit ‘jealous’ of the stocks that the Indian team have at their disposal, be it for the first-team in England or the second-string side in Sri Lanka.

"These guys are wonderful players and I am often awed by the talents that are available for the selectors, Ravi Shastri or a Rahul Dravid. I can’t help but get a bit jealous at the stocks they have at their disposal," Arthur said.