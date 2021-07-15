Reports | Saha and Easwaran forced into isolation as support staff tests positive for COVID-19

The news of Saha going into isolation spells trouble for the visiting Indian side, who could potentially enter the three-day warm-up game at the Emirates Riverside on July 20 with no specialist wicket-keepers at their disposal. Both Pant and Saha isolating, and Srikar Bharat not travelling to the United Kingdom, means that the Virat Kohli-led side might need to field KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper for the warm-up fixture. Rahul has kept wickets in the shorter formats, but the 29-year-old is currently in the squad as an opener, having never kept wickets at the first-class level.