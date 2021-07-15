Reports | Kusal Perera in doubt for India ODIs after hurting shoulder

Sri Lanka could be handicapped ahead of their three-match ODI series against India as reports have emerged claiming that skipper Kusal Perera is a major doubt. Perera is believed to have hurt his shoulder during the tour of England, but the 30-year-old is said to have played through it last month, due to him being the skipper and a senior figure.

However, the southpaw is believed to have missed training after having had an injection and is now said to be a major doubt for the start of the India tour.

“Medical staff have given an injection to him so he didn’t practice with the team yesterday and today. We have to take a call tomorrow, but it’s not looking good” an SLC official told NewsWire.

Sri Lanka, bizarrely, are yet to name the squad for the India tour despite the series starting in three days’ time, and, earlier, reports emerged claiming that Perera was set to be sacked as skipper. SLC appointed Perera the white-ball skipper prior to the England tour, but rumours of Dasun Shanaka taking over the reins started doing the rounds. Perera disappointed in the England tour, averaging 27.33 in the ODIs and 18.00 in the T20Is.