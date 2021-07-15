IND vs ENG | India to play first warm-up game on July 20; match to be streamed on YouTube

Today at 10:13 AM
Durham Cricket have announced that team India, ahead of the England Tests, will be playing a three-day warm-up match at Emirates Riverside against a side featuring several county players. The three-day match will be played behind closed doors, but it will be streamed on Durham’s YouTube channel.
Team India will officially be playing a first-class match prior to the commencement of the England series as Durham Cricket have confirmed that Virat Kohli’s men will be playing a three-day match at Emirates Riverside. Team India entered the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand with no match practise under their belt but that won’t be the case this time around as the visitors will be playing a three-day warm-up match, starting July 20. They will come up against a XI of select county players, but the XI, according to Durham Cricket, ‘will see a number of players from the county circuit feature.’
“The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday 20 July at 11am,” Durham Cricket said on their website.
“The three day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side.”
The match will be played behind closed doors, but there will be a live telecast of the three-day contest. Durham Cricket have confirmed that they will be showing the warm-up game live on their YouTube channel.
“Play will get underway at 11am on Tuesday with 90 overs scheduled per day with the game being played strictly behind closed doors.
“Durham Cricket have the pleasure of streaming all three days’ of play via the Durham Cricket YouTube channel bringing you multi-camera coverage of all the action.”
