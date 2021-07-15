IND vs ENG | India to play first warm-up game on July 20; match to be streamed on YouTube

Team India will officially be playing a first-class match prior to the commencement of the England series as Durham Cricket have confirmed that Virat Kohli’s men will be playing a three-day match at Emirates Riverside. Team India entered the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand with no match practise under their belt but that won’t be the case this time around as the visitors will be playing a three-day warm-up match, starting July 20. They will come up against a XI of select county players, but the XI, according to Durham Cricket, ‘will see a number of players from the county circuit feature.’