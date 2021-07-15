IND vs ENG | Haseeb Hameed and James Bracey named in County XI squad to face India

India will be coming up against two young English international cricketers in their three-day warm-up match at the Emirates Riverside starting July 20, as Gloucestershire’s James Bracey and Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed have been included in the 14-man squad. Both Bracey and Hameed have enjoyed exceptional County seasons and were part of the England squad that played two Tests against New Zealand. While Hameed was an unused substitute, Bracey featured in both the matches as wicket-keeper, though failing to impress with the bat in hand.