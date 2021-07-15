IND vs ENG | Haseeb Hameed and James Bracey named in County XI squad to face India

Today at 6:53 PM
The ECB have named a strong ‘County XI’ squad to take on team India at the Emirates Riverside from July 20 with two England internationals, Haseeb Hameed and James Bracey, finding a place. The squad also features Worcestershire’s Jake Libby, the highest scoring opener in County this season.
India will be coming up against two young English international cricketers in their three-day warm-up match at the Emirates Riverside starting July 20, as Gloucestershire’s James Bracey and Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed have been included in the 14-man squad. Both Bracey and Hameed have enjoyed exceptional County seasons and were part of the England squad that played two Tests against New Zealand. While Hameed was an unused substitute, Bracey featured in both the matches as wicket-keeper, though failing to impress with the bat in hand.
The two top-order batters will be joined by another in-form top-order batter in the form of Jake Libby. The 28-year-old Worcestershire man is in the form of his life, having averaged 61.38 in the County Championship this season. Libby is, in fact, the highest-scoring opening batsman this season, and has three centuries to his name, the most by any opener in the competition.
The 14-man squad will be led by Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes, and it also features other prominent names such as Middlesex’s Ethan Bamber, Sussex’s Jack Carson and Nottinghamshire’s Zak Chappell.
The three-day contest will be played from July 20 and will be streamed live on Durham’s YouTube channel.
County Select XI squad
Will Rhodes (Warwickshire – captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire)
