Deepak Hooda leaves Baroda; set to shift base to Rajasthan

All-rounder Deepak Hooda, who infamously was involved in a tussle with Krunal Pandya earlier this year, has decided to quit Baroda ahead of the 2021/22 domestic season that kicks off in October. Hooda, who debuted for Baroda as a 17-year-old in 2013, is reportedly set to move to Rajasthan.
Now, six months on, the hard-hitting batsman has decided to leave Baroda ahead of the 2021/22 season that will kick-off in October.
"It is definitely a sad feeling to quit Baroda, for whom I have played throughout my career. But I spoke to my coaches, well wishers and thought this was the right decision for me," Hooda told Sportstar.
According to Sportstar, the Punjab Kings star is reportedly set to shift base to Rajasthan, who were semi-finalists in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Earlier today, Baroda legend Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to express disappointment over the BCA letting go a key senior figure who was the nucleus of the team’s batting line-up not too long ago.
“How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing,” Pathan tweeted.
