Deepak Hooda leaves Baroda; set to shift base to Rajasthan

In what comes as a huge blow for the Baroda cricket team, Deepak Hooda has confirmed his exit from the state ahead of the new domestic season. Hooda has been representing Baroda since 2013, from the age of 17, but earlier this year the all-rounder found himself getting involved in a tussle with Krunal Pandya. Hooda alleged that Pandya misbehaved with him during a net session, and wrote to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) about the same. However, to his shock, BCA responded by suspending Hooda from the 2020/21 domestic season, a decision that baffled the 26-year-old.