Zimbabwe’s Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action
Today at 6:16 PM
Zimbabwe off-spinner Roy Kaia, who featured in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare which the visitors won, has been reported for suspect bowling action by match officials. The match officials’ report cited concerns about the legality of the all-rounder’s bowling action.
Match officials from the recently-concluded one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have rubbed salt on the hosts’ wounds as off-spinner Roy Kaia has been reported for suspect bowling action. The 29-year-old part-time off-spinner sent down 23 overs in the one-off Test in Harare which Zimbabwe lost by 220 runs, but failed to pick up a single wicket. Now, in the aftermath of the contest, Kaia’s bowling action has come under the scanner as the match officials’ report has cited concerns about the legality of the all-rounder’s bowling action.
“Video footage of Kaia’s bowling action from the match will now be scrutinised by an Expert Panel as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19,” the ICC said in a statement.
Kaia, however, will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the Expert Panel’s review are known. The 29-year-old, who made his international debut in 2015, has represented Zimbabwe in 4 international matches. The Harare Test against Bangladesh, however, turned to be a match to forget for the all-rounder, who, apart from going wicketless, also registered a pair.
