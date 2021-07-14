Zimbabwe’s Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action

Match officials from the recently-concluded one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have rubbed salt on the hosts’ wounds as off-spinner Roy Kaia has been reported for suspect bowling action. The 29-year-old part-time off-spinner sent down 23 overs in the one-off Test in Harare which Zimbabwe lost by 220 runs, but failed to pick up a single wicket. Now, in the aftermath of the contest, Kaia’s bowling action has come under the scanner as the match officials’ report has cited concerns about the legality of the all-rounder’s bowling action.