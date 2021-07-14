ENG vs PAK | Seniors return for T20Is; Gregory, Mahmood and Parkinson retain their places

Today at 3:08 PM
The ECB have named a 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series, and the squad sees the return of all senior members, who had to miss the ODI series due to a Covid outbreak within the camp. Meanwhile, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson have also been included in the squad.
Pakistan will not have to contend with a ‘C’ team in the three-match T20Is as England have named a strong 16-man squad for the 20-over matches, with senior members returning. The first team missed the three-match ODI series due to a major Covid outbreak within the camp, but all the seniors will be partaking in the three-match T20I series starting July 16.
Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid all return for the T20Is, with Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton also finding a place in the squad. Chirs Jordan has retained his place, as has David Willey, who impressed against Sri Lanka.
There is no place, however, for Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, Sam Curran and Mark Wood, all of whom featured in both the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka. Whether their absence is due to a potential positive Covid test remains to be seen. Ben Stokes, who led England in the ODIs and is still not 100%, has been rested from the series, while Jofra Archer continues to miss out due to injury.
The trio of Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson, who impressed in the ODIs against Pakistan, have meanwhile also found themselves get picked in the T20Is.
The three-match series will kick-off on July 16 at Trent Bridge.
Squad
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey
