ENG vs PAK | Extremely painful to see Pakistan get whitewashed by a B-Grade side, slams Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket expert Ramiz Raja isn't amused with Pakistan's whitewash at the hands of England and has stated that it's painful to see the Men in Green get swept away by a second-string English outfit. He added that it has become a trend for Pakistan to not learn from their mistakes.

When a Covid outbreak rocked English cricket, with the first-choice team getting sidelined, it was doubted by the fans at large if the series between England and Pakistan will be competitive enough. And as fate would have it, their worst fears came true with the series turning one-sided. However, the series did not go in favour of Pakistan but against them, as they put on a shambolic show to concede the three-match ODI series 0-3. Only in the last game did the batting come good, but it was below-par in the first two ODIs, against a highly inexperienced bowling attack.

Their bowling and fielding was poor in the final game, even after they were in a position of ascendency once, losing the game as if the more inexperienced side of the two. Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja wasn't impressed with their efforts and termed the loss painful against a second-string English outfit.

“An extremely painful and tough day for Pakistan cricket and its fans. The team has been whitewashed by a B-Grade England team. I’m not surprised by the results because it was on the cards. This team got mentally disintegrated. They couldn’t get over the shock of their defeat in the first ODI because the headlines were all over that a B team, which was assembled within two days, has beaten Pakistan," Raja said on his YouTube channel, reported HT.

“They went under pressure after the loss and hence, committed mistakes. It has become a trend for this Pakistan team. It doesn’t learn from mistakes. Instead, they double it under pressure,” he said.

Babar Azam had failed with the bat in the first two games, but then he returned emphatically, hammering a career-best 158 to propel Pakistan to 331 runs. However, Raja wasn't pleased with Azam's captaincy and stated that such knocks won't get him the headlines if his side keeps losing like this.

“Babar Azam is a young captain and he would need to change the environment. He needs to understand that he won’t get headlines for scoring 150. It will only happen if the team plays connectively and wins. Unless you take chances, get your skills challenged - how would you become a successful side?

“You saw the Zimbabwe series. It was an ideal opportunity to try the youngsters but that didn’t happen. The same old players played there. Babar needs to change this. Pakistan will face tougher situations in the future and his career itself is shaping up. It all depends on a skipper how he changes the environment of the dressing room and tests the talent in his team."

Raja signed off by saying that Pakistan cricket desperately needs changes and only that can help them turn around things.

“It’s time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes,” Raja concluded.