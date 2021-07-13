ZIM vs BAN | Mushfiqur Rahim takes U-turn, makes himself available for Zimbabwe T20Is
Today at 4:25 PM
After stating that he is unavailable for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, Mushfiqur Rahim has taken a stunning U-turn, making himself available for the three-match series in July. Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that his availability has changed because of the Australia series.
Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has taken a stunning U-turn, days after declaring himself ‘unavailable’ for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, making himself available for the three-match series. With Australia set to travel to Bangladesh post their series against West Indies, playing the series against Zimbabwe would make the wicketkeeper-batsman available for the series against Australia.
Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated to Cricbuzz that the batsman has deemed himself available only to avoid the ‘bio-bubble’ transfer, which would have made him quarantine more than the others to be part of the squad against Australia.
"He changed his mind and now is staying back and will be available for the T20Is against Zimbabwe. If he had decided to skip the T20Is against Zimbabwe and come out of the bio-bubble it would have been difficult for him to get back into the bubble again and make him available for the T20s," Minhajul said.
The Tigers would play a warm-up game against Zimbabwe on July 14, before they take on Zimbabwe in a six-match limited-overs series, that will consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Following that, Bangladesh will lock horns with Australia, who would fly straight from the Caribbean following their series against the Windies.
Bangladesh’s five-match T20I series against Australia is set to kick-off on August 2, with the final game on August 8, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
