WI vs AUS | Pleasing to finally be able to get some runs today, admits Chris Gayle

Having gone without a big score, Chris Gayle, who scored a 67 to help Windies win has admitted that it was pleasing to get some runs off the bat and thanked his teammates. Alongside that, he credited Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo for being a support throughout his rough patch.

Ahead of the third T20I, the experienced Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came in support of fellow all-rounder Chris Gayle, adding that the team is not worried about his form. While his scores were certainly under par, the 41-year-old bounced back in prime fashion, with a 38-ball 67 to help the Windies seal the series win, chasing a meagre score of 142.

After the early exit of Andre Fletcher, the hosts were under a bit of pressure before the left-hander toppled the game back in the hosts’ favour, with some power-hitting. He took the attack to Josh Hazlewood before striking against Mitchell Marsh later in the innings. Following a match-winning knock, the veteran batsman admitted that it was pleasing to finally get some runs on board, having struggled massively in the series against South Africa.

"It's a great journey. I'm so happy and so pleased to get a series win first of all. I just want to commend the stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team. To Kieron Pollard, he played a big part as well even though he played in none of these games. You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs today was very pleasing,” Gayle said in the post-match presentation.

However, Gayle wasn’t done there, he thanked his teammates and went on to dedicate his half-century to Kieron Pollard, for his support through his lean patch. He also added that Pollard, who leads the Windies side in limited overs was clear on where Gayle stood in the dressing room.

“But what was pleasing about getting these runs tonight was my teammates. I want to dedicate this half-century and milestone to my teammates, especially Kieron Pollard and he stand tall for the person I am and what I've achieved. He let me know where I stand within this team and he wanted me to go and express myself,” he added.

Gayle also insisted that the senior duo of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo’s support came at the right time for him and insisted that the team as united and strong, have been playing some great all-round cricket. He also insisted that the series win against Australia was very pleasing.

“So I'm very grateful for that pep talk because sometimes it doesn't matter how great you are, you need a bit of a talk sometimes. That coming from Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo with big support in the media as well. I have to commend those senior guys, they played a fantastic part with what happened today. With this strength and unity, we're playing some great allround cricket and I'm really pleased to win this series."