WI vs AUS | Our top-order hasn't batted deep and exposed middle-order, rues Aaron Finch 

Losing skipper Aaron Finch regretted Australia's top-order display in the third T20I against West Indies and stated that it exposed the middle-order. He also praised the West Indies bowlers and admitted that they have never let Australia score freely by bowling the right line and lengths.

It was another day and another batting failure from Australia. For the third time in a row, the Australian batters failed to score 150 runs in the ongoing T20I series. The opening batting led by the experienced duo of Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade has been a letdown for the side, with them averaging 13.33 and 18.66. In the third T20I, Mitchell Marsh, the saving grace for the Kangaroos in the first two T20Is, also failed with the bat, which left Australia in deep trouble.

The visitors ultimately ended with a total of 141, which was chased down by the hosts with 31 balls to spare. Reflecting on the crushing loss, the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch stated that the team's brittle top-order has exposed the middle-order over and again.

"Same as the other games. We haven't had our top order batting deep, losing too many wickets early and exposing our middle order. And that comes down to the top order not going deep. When one of the top four do that, it puts pressure on the bowlers. It's not due to lack of intent," Finch said in the post-match presentation.

West Indies bowlers have been phenomenal right from the South Africa T20Is, and it has continued even in the ongoing series. In the third game, Australia were once in a decent position at 79 for 2, but then they could merely score 62 runs in the last nine overs, with the bowlers doing a great job yet again. Finch credited the Windies bowlers for their top show. He also praised Riley Meredith, who was expensive going at 12.50 runs per over but took three wickets.

"Credit to the West Indies, they bowled the right lengths and pace, didn't let us to score freely. We would have liked more runs no doubt.International cricket is tough. Some of their players have played loads of games in this format, so it's tough. Yes, he (Meredith) was good, bowled with good pace and energy. We started well with the ball and were good in the field. Some positives there, so hope we keep improving."

With the third T20I win, West Indies have gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match series. They will now take on the Men in Yellow in the fourth game on July 14.