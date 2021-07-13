VIDEO | Matt Parkinson bowls ‘biggest spinning ball in ODI history’ to bamboozle Imam-ul-Haq

Bowling his third over of the game, with Pakistan coasting at 113/1 on a flat Edgbaston wicket that had no help for the bowlers, Parkinson produced a contender for the ‘ball of the decade’. Bowling from over the wicket to the well set Imam-ul-Haq, who was batting on 56, the young leg-spinner tossed a full and wide ball in-and-around sixth stump, that enticed the batsman to drive the ball. The line and length of the ball lit up the eyes of Imam, who, confident of dispatching the ball to the boundary, went for an extravagant drive, playing away from his body.