SL vs IND | Prithvi Shaw's bat flow and footwork have improved considerably, opines Deep Dasgupta 

"I think Prithvi Shaw is in great form. And obviously, he has changed quite a lot. During IPL, a few of us noticed that he has changed his footwork considerably. Earlier, he used beside the ball. Now, he's going back and across a lot more and he playing in the line of the ball. The bat flow has improved as it is coming from a lot closer instead of afar. Like we saw during the IPL, and even before that in the Vijay Hazare (Trophy) that it's been really effective for him," said Dasgupta while answering a question during a video on his YouTube channel, reported HT.