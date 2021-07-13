SL vs IND | Prithvi Shaw's bat flow and footwork have improved considerably, opines Deep Dasgupta 

Today at 10:52 AM
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has noted that there has been a considerable change in the bat flow and footwork of young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. He also added that Shaw is a world-class talent, and it's all about how he converts it into performances for the country.
The great Prithvi Shaw story in 2021 has provided a great contrast. He was slammed from all quarters after failing in the IPL 2020 and the Tests Down Under but then, his turnaround was so remarkable that it left everyone in awe of his gifted abilities once again. The right-hander dominated the Vijay Hazare trophy and had a record-breaking run. He then followed it up with an impressive display in the subsequent IPL to earn a call-up in the Indian side for the Sri Lanka series, having only featured in the white-ball format in one series.
There were also reports that the Indian team management was so happy with his performances, that they had asked for his inclusion in the Test side for the series against England, even with no dearth of openers in the side. So what exactly changed things for Shaw? Deep Dasgupta reckons that he's in great nick, but the way he has worked on his footwork and bat flow has proven to be quite effective.
"I think Prithvi Shaw is in great form. And obviously, he has changed quite a lot. During IPL, a few of us noticed that he has changed his footwork considerably. Earlier, he used beside the ball. Now, he's going back and across a lot more and he playing in the line of the ball. The bat flow has improved as it is coming from a lot closer instead of afar. Like we saw during the IPL, and even before that in the Vijay Hazare (Trophy) that it's been really effective for him," said Dasgupta while answering a question during a video on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
Shaw is slated to play a key role for India in the six-game white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which will comprise three ODIs and T20Is each. However, the Indian cricket expert added that it will be a comeback for the youngster, and how he translates his talent into performances will make all the difference in the world for him.
"You just have to wait and see what he does at the international level because this is sort of a comeback. His talent is world-class and it's all about how converts that talent into performance," said the former Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman.
After COVID-19 struck the Sri Lankan camp, the dates of the white-ball series were revised. The first ODI will take place on July 18 in Colombo.
