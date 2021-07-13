Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai fitness camp alongside a bunch of stars 

Today at 1:58 PM
Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been named in the list of 45 players picked by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for an upcoming fitness camp. It also includes a bunch of stars such as Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Prithvi Shaw.
Shreyas Iyer, who last made an appearance for the Indian cricket team in the first ODI against England, a few months back, is all set to return to action. After injuring his shoulder, the right-hander was ruled out of the England ODIs and also the subsequent IPL. Given, he was yet to recover fully from his injury, he wasn't included in India's side for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka as well. But, after being named in the fitness camp organized by the MCA, hopes are ripe that the 26-years-old will be fit in time for the second phase of the IPL as well that will take place in the Middle East.
All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar was also named in the fitness camp after he featured in the side, earlier this year. Besides, a host lot of stars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Prithvi Shaw were also named by the Mumbai selectors led by former India pacer Salil Ankola. However, the schedule of the camp hasn't been announced yet.
"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," MCA said in a release on its website.
Selected players for MCA fitness camp: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.
