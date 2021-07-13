Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai fitness camp alongside a bunch of stars 

Shreyas Iyer, who last made an appearance for the Indian cricket team in the first ODI against England, a few months back, is all set to return to action. After injuring his shoulder, the right-hander was ruled out of the England ODIs and also the subsequent IPL. Given, he was yet to recover fully from his injury, he wasn't included in India's side for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka as well. But, after being named in the fitness camp organized by the MCA, hopes are ripe that the 26-years-old will be fit in time for the second phase of the IPL as well that will take place in the Middle East.