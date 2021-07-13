Reports | The term 'overs' scrapped from the Hundred 

The tournament was earlier supposed to scrap the term 'wickets' but that would stay with the term 'overs' getting scrapped from the tournament. In place of a usual call of 'over', there will be a call of 'five' at the end of a bowler's set of balls. There will be two sets of five balls to be delivered from one end before a change can come into effect. Also, the same bowler can bowl the two sets if the fielding captain wishes so. However, the umpire will signal with a white card at the end of the first set of five deliveries.