Reports | The term 'overs' scrapped from the Hundred
Today at 10:30 AM
It has been reported that the inaugural edition of the Hundred will not feature the term 'overs', instead a game's progress will be measured in terms of balls. Also, if a team is behind when it comes to the over-rate, they will need to field one fewer player outside the inner circle.
The Hundred which is set to feature women's and men's teams from eight cities will be commencing on July 21 and culminate on August 21. The women's competition will mark the beginning of a new format in the game of cricket, followed by the first men's game on July 22. The tournament will turn a leaf with only 100 balls per side than the traditional 120 and now as per ESPNCricinfo reports, the rules of the tournament have also been finalized.
The tournament was earlier supposed to scrap the term 'wickets' but that would stay with the term 'overs' getting scrapped from the tournament. In place of a usual call of 'over', there will be a call of 'five' at the end of a bowler's set of balls. There will be two sets of five balls to be delivered from one end before a change can come into effect. Also, the same bowler can bowl the two sets if the fielding captain wishes so. However, the umpire will signal with a white card at the end of the first set of five deliveries.
However, the term 'overs' will continue to be employed in scorecards and match reports. There are two other notable changes too. Firstly, if a team is guilty of slow over-rate, they will be forced to field one fewer player outside the circle right from the point, such a penalty occurs. Also, the non-striker will have to stay at his original end even if he has crossed with their batting partner during a caught dismissal.
Other changes from a standard T20 game include:
* Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls each
* The first 25 balls of each innings will be a Powerplay, with only two fielders allowed outside the inner fielding circle
* The coin toss does not have to take place on the ground
* An amended Duckwoth-Lewis-Stern method, which factors in balls instead of overs, will be used for rain-reduced matches
* The fielding team can take a strategic timeout at any point after the first 25 balls of an innings
* Tied matches in the group stage will see each team get one point each
* Tied matches in the knockout stage will see a 'Super Five' tie-breaker used. If the second 'Super Five' is also tied, the team who finished higher on the ladder during the group stage will progress to the next round.
