ENG W vs IND W | India fined 20% of match fee for slow over rate in the second T20I

While the Indian team came away with a narrow eight-run win, they were penalised by the ICC for maintaining a slow over rate during the second T20I encounter against England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were fined 20% of their match fee for being one over short before the time allowances.
Following the narrow win against the hosts England in the second T20I to keep the series alive, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur have been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate. The ICC confirmed that the Indian team were behind the clock with the game entering the crunch situation, in their statement, on Monday, during their clash in Hove.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
Match referee Phil Whitticase has imposed a sanction on the Indian team, who were found one over short of the stipulated time after the time allowances were taken into consideration. With the Indian skipper Harmanpreet pleading offence to the charges, the ICC hasn’t taken the issue up for hearing, with the final game of the tour set to be played in Chelmsford, on Wednesday.
After six matches in the series, across all the three formats, England find themselves in the lead, with eight points in the tour, in comparison to India’s six. The final game on Wednesday could very well decide the outcome of the series, in the hosts’ favour or confirm the series ending in a draw.
