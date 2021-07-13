1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passes away aged 66

Former Indian batsman Yashpal Sharma has passed away aged 66, owing to a cardiac arrest. Sharma, a former national selector, umpire and match referee, was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad, led by Kapil Dev, that was triumphant in England. Sharma ended the World Cup as the second-highest run-getter for India, behind only Kapil Dev, and famously, in that competition, struck a match-winning 89 against the mighty West Indies, his highest ever score in ODI cricket. He also, in the semi-final against England, top-scored with 61, laying the path for the Indian side to win its first-ever World Cup title.