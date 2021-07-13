1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passes away aged 66

Today at 12:15 PM
Former Indian batsman Yashpal Sharma, who was an integral part of the Indian squad that won the 1983 World Cup in England, has passed away aged 66, owing to a cardiac arrest. Sharma represented India in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1978 and 1985, and hung his boots post the 1992/93 season.
Former Indian batsman Yashpal Sharma has passed away aged 66, owing to a cardiac arrest. Sharma, a former national selector, umpire and match referee, was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad, led by Kapil Dev, that was triumphant in England. Sharma ended the World Cup as the second-highest run-getter for India, behind only Kapil Dev, and famously, in that competition, struck a match-winning 89 against the mighty West Indies, his highest ever score in ODI cricket. He also, in the semi-final against England, top-scored with 61, laying the path for the Indian side to win its first-ever World Cup title.
Apart from being an integral part of India’s ODI set-up, the right-hander also featured in 37 Tests for the country, between 1979 and 1983, and amassed 1606 runs, scoring two tons in the process. Sharma also accumulated 9 fifties to go along with the two centuries, and ended his Test career with an average of 33.45, predominantly batting in the middle-order.
He ended his playing career post the 1992/93 season, but continued to be involved in the game in other roles. Notably, the 66-year-old was a part of the national selection committee in two separate stints - 2004 to 2005 and 2008 to 2011. In 2019, Sharma was selected as a part of DDCA’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
