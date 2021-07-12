ZIM vs BAN | As a young captain it's disappointing to see Mahmudullah retiring, asserts Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque has expressed his disappointment at the decision of senior batsman Mahmudullah to retire from the longer version of the game. He also added that winning this Test against Zimbabwe will uplift the spirit of the whole team for the next edition of the WTC.

Bangladesh completed a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Harare by 220 runs. It eventually ended up as a dominating win but there was a time in Bangladesh's first innings when they were reeling at 132 for 6 and if not for Mahmudullah's unbeaten 150, Bangladesh wouldn't have reached 468. However, just a day after the incredible knock, it was reported that the senior batsman had informed his teammates about his decision to retire from Test cricket with the one-off Test marking the end of his red-ball career.

The right-handed batter was even given a guard of honour on the fifth day of the Test though it has been reported that the board is trying its best to make him reconsider his decision. Reflecting on Mahmudullah's retirement decision, Mominul Haque remarked that it was his personal decision though he feels disappointed with it.

''It's his (Mahmudullah) personal decision and it is very difficult for me to comment and more so I am not aware of it. As a young captain, certainly, it is disappointing (that Mahmudullah is retiring), and if that is not the case then it's unusual,'' Mominul Haque stated, reported Cricbuzz.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship had turned into a disaster for Bangladesh as they ended up at the bottom of the table with six losses and a draw in seven appearances and could merely accumulate 20 points. Notably, no other team had played fewer Tests than Bangladesh with Sri Lanka (12) playing the second least games. Mominul reckoned that the win in the one-off Test bodes well for the team and will inspire them in the next WTC cycle.

''I think winning this Test match would inspire everyone for the next edition of the ICC Test Championship, as this win will help us in building confidence. I hope everyone in our team will understand their playing role and improve the process we would like to maintain... that we failed to do so on different occasions."

He also applauded the match-turning partnership between Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed, which added 191 runs for the ninth wicket. It stands as the second-best ninth wicket-stand in the history of Test cricket, falling only short of Pat Symcox and Mark Boucher's record 195 marginally.

''The partnership between Riyad Bhaiand Liton (and also Mahmudullah's stand with) Taskin (in the first innings)... due to that Shadman and Shanto could play with less pressure. But what I liked about them was that they were playing normal cricket instead of trying to accelerate unnecessarily. I think it was extremely difficult for Shadman as he had played a Test match three months (ago) and now he is playing another Test. In between, he did not play any domestic cricket."