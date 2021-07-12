WI vs AUS | We don’t judge Chris Gayle by his performance now, admits Dwayne Bravo

On the back of Chris Gayle’s woeful form, Windies teammate Dwayne Bravo has admitted that they don’t judge the southpaw by his performance and added that he would bounce back soon. While stating that there is no pressure whatsoever, he stated that the left-hander is still a vital cog of this setup.

Barring the unbeaten 32 in the T20I opener against South Africa, 41-year-old Chris Gayle’s form with the national team has been dismal, with scores of 8, 5, 11, 4 and 13 to follow. While the likes of Shimron Hetmyer have impressed the selectors, with outstanding display against Australia, the form of the 41-year-old would have certainly come as a concern for the selectors.

However, teammate and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo admitted that the dressing room doesn’t judge the experienced batsman by performance on the field. He insisted that his presence alone in the playing XI is enough to drive a fear factor into the hearts of the opposition, something that Bravo believes brings calmness to the dressing room.

"We don't judge him by his performances now, Chris' presence alone sends a fear factor to the opposition and brings a certain level of calmness to our dressing room,” Bravo admitted, reported India Today.

Bravo, who was instrumental in West Indies’ successive win against Australia, stated that the outside pressure for Gayle is because of the age factors and reckoned that everyone in the dressing room has only appreciation for the veteran.

"There's a lot of outside pressure because of the age factor but there's no pressure in the dressing room. We appreciate what's done for West Indies cricket, he's a legend, and this last few months with him let's enjoy it and push him through this last phase of his career,” he added.

Another aspect that has caught attention to the several Windies fans is Gayle’s approach, which has been rather slow and conservative against the fearless and charismatic batting display that he is known for. Bravo reckoned that the low scores have been because of his change in batting style and added that a big score is around the corner.

"He's trying his best to be conservative, not playing his flamboyance game, but we aren't worried about his scores," he concluded.