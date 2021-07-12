SL vs IND | India will benefit from youngsters carrying their IPL confidence, admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ahead of India’s tour against Sri Lanka, Indian vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has admitted that the visitors will benefit from the youngsters carrying their IPL form and confidence. Regarding his form, the pacer insisted that domestic cricket helped him recover in time for England series.

With India’s ‘A’ team led by Virat Kohli currently in England, practising for the upcoming five-match Test series, the second-string side, led by Shikhar Dhawan are currently in Sri Lanka, for a long limited-overs series. Several uncapped players, including Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya are currently in the squad, to face Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the vice-captain of the squad that is in Sri Lanka admitted that the Indian team will largely benefit from the youngsters, carrying their IPL confidence into the national team. He also insisted that the right combination of youngsters and senior players will allow the team to flourish against Sri Lanka.

"We have good players and they have experience of IPL, they are young but they have experience of IPL, playing T20 for so many years and they have done well for their teams," Bhuvneshwar said on the Star Sport show 'Follow the Blues.'

"So, it will be beneficial for the team that they will carry the confidence of IPL and they are young and talented, there is a good mix with the experienced players and this will be a good tour,” he added.

Prior to the limited-overs series against England, there was a cloud of doubt over the form and fitness of Bhuvneshwar Kumar himself, who had only returned to domestic cricket a while ago before the series. However, throughout the series, he showed great signs of control and form, to topple the visiting Three Lions, in India’s win across both the limited-overs format.

"When I was almost recovered, domestic cricket was going on as well. So my focus was to get fit and make a comeback and then I started the preparation for the match," he said.

"Before the England series, I played domestic cricket, so that it helps me get the required match practice. One shouldn't take things lightly, while playing domestic cricket and that kept me motivated to play for India and to stay fit," he added.

After a COVID-19 scare, the tour had to be rescheduled, with the first ODI set to start on July 18 between the two sides, in Colombo.