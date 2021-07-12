Need to give this Indian team under Virat Kohli some more time to win trophies, opines Suresh Raina

Ahead of a crucial period for India’s white-ball dreams, Suresh Raina has opined that the Indian fans should give this Indian team under Virat Kohli the next 12-16 months to win an ICC trophy. Raina also backed Kohli stating that it is not easy to reach the ICC final while developing a new style.

Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the Indian team has reached the knock-out stage in three ICC competitions - the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 World Test Championship - but all of it has gone in vain, with the team finishing second-best in two occasions.

While there have been calls to replace the Indian skipper, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma, it has all been just mere reports in the media. Former World Cup winner and all-rounder Suresh Raina, however, insisted that this Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli should be given more time to prove their worth, in order for them to win ICC trophies.

"I feel that he (Kohli) needs to be given some time. There are 2-3 World Cups taking place one after the other - two T20 World Cups and then the 50-over World Cup. It’s not easy to reach the final - sometimes you miss out on a few things,” Raina told News24 Sports.

"We need to give them a little more time. They are doing well and Virat has the capability to change the game. We need to respect the new style of this team. But I feel that in the next 12 to 16 months, an ICC trophy is going to come to India,” he added.

Raina also backed the Indian skipper to come good, stating that he has been one of the best captains on the international circuit and insisted that he has achieved a lot.

"I think he has been the No. 1 captain. His record proves that he has achieved a lot. I think he is the No. 1 batsman in the world. You’re talking about an ICC trophy but he hasn’t even won an IPL yet," Raina added.

The all-rounder also revealed that the Indian team lacked ‘responsibility' with the bat and could not stitch partnerships, which resulted in the trashing.

"The WTC final was one such example. People said it was because of the conditions but I feel there was something lacking in batting. The bigger batsmen will have to stitch partnerships and take responsibilities," he concluded.