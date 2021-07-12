ENG W vs IND W | Credit to the bowlers as the ball was coming nicely on the bat, praises Harmanpreet Kaur 

Indian women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur credited the Indian bowlers for their second T20I triumph as she reckoned that the pitch was decent for batting. She added that the bubbles haven't been easy on the players on what has been a long tour but praised the support staff for their assistance.

In a do-or-die encounter for the Indian team, the tourists returned victorious from the jaws of defeat as some brilliant bowling and an epic choke from England kept them alive in the series. At one stage, England required 43 runs off 39 deliveries with eight wickets in hand to clinch the T20I series. But then all-rounder Deepti Sharma brought back India in the game when she got rid of Tammy Beaumont and followed it up by running out Heather Knight in the 14th over. And from there on wickets kept on tumbling as England made one mistake after another to fell short by 8 runs.

Reflecting on a fantastic win, the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur credited the bowlers for the incredible turnaround. The spin trio of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Poonam Yadav was critical in tightening the screws as they combined gave away just 56 runs and hunted three wickets in their quota of 12 overs.

"I think it was a great effort from the whole team. They were on the toes and I am very happy. We got a very good start. Two three overs, we didn't get many. Then I had to go as we thought we needed 150 at least to win. I would give credit to our bowlers. Was very important on these wickets as the ball was coming nicely on to the bat," Harmanpreet stated after the win.

As well as India bowled to win the game, the fielding was also brilliant. They were four run-outs in the English innings and the Indian fielders ensured that there was no let-up in the defence of 149 runs in Hove on Sunday. Harmanpreet was also impressed with India's fielding. She also weighed in on the bubbles as the tour is about the finish soon and revealed that it hasn't been easy thus far.

"Credit to the fielders as well for doing well. We always want to win wherever we go. This new bubble thing is not easy but we are getting better. Credit to support staff for helping us and covering up for us in every aspect."

The series-decider will now take place on July 14 in Chelmsford. Earlier, India had lost the ODI series 1-2 while the one-off Test had ended with a draw.