Derbyshire's game against Essex abandoned after a player tests COVID positive 

Recently, Kent were also forced to name a revised side for the game against Sussex at Canterbury, after one of their players had returned with COVID positive report. Something similar had also happened with the English senior men's team after seven personnel had tested positive for the virus, which forced them to field a weakened side against Pakistan. Even two support staff from Sri Lanka, who were part of their recent tour of England, had tested positive for COVID-19, which pushed the start of the series between India and Sri Lanka.