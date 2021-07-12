Derbyshire's game against Essex abandoned after a player tests COVID positive 

Today at 4:41 PM
The County game between Derbyshire and Essex, which was slated to take place at Derby was abandoned after a home player returned with a positive COVID report. The ECB issued a statement saying that the safety of the players remains the top priority and the confirmation on points will be made soon.
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in County cricket after an unnamed Derby player tested positive for the virus, which forced him and a few members of the home side into self-isolation. Given several members were established as closed contacts, the match officials decided to call off the game. The ECB in a statement stated the safety of the players remains the top priority and the confirmation on the points from the game will be revealed soon.
"The ECB has worked closely with Public Heath England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials the first priority. Confirmation on the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course," an ECB statement said.
Recently, Kent were also forced to name a revised side for the game against Sussex at Canterbury, after one of their players had returned with COVID positive report. Something similar had also happened with the English senior men's team after seven personnel had tested positive for the virus, which forced them to field a weakened side against Pakistan. Even two support staff from Sri Lanka, who were part of their recent tour of England, had tested positive for COVID-19, which pushed the start of the series between India and Sri Lanka.
