WI vs AUS | Played one of my best ever knocks today, attests Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer, who posted his second T20I fifty earlier today in St Lucia, described the 61 as one of the best knocks of his career and revealed that his only aim was to look to bat deep into the innings. Hetmyer also said that it was nice to bat with DJ Bravo, with whom he posted a 103-run stand.

It was a day of redemption in St.Lucia for Shimron Hetmyer as the 24-year-old, who recently has not been a regular in the T20I side due to dwindling fitness standards, thwarted the Australian attack to help Windies go 2-0 up in the series. Batting at No.4, Hetmyer smashed a 36-ball 61, and his onslaught took the Pooran-led side to a humongous total of 196, which proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for the Aussies.

Hetmyer, in his T20 career, has played many a world-class knock, but in the aftermath of the second T20I, the southpaw described his 61 today as one of the best knocks of his career. Incidentally, the 61 today was Hetmyer’s first T20I fifty in nearly two years.

“One of my best innings for me, was hitting quite well, it quite worked out, my role is to bat as deep as possible. I didn't do anything different, just did the same thing like last game, the partnerships were important,” Hetmyer said, reported Cricbuzz.

Hetmyer walked in to bat in the sixth over but stayed put till the 18th, before eventually perishing due to a mix-up. The 24-year-old revealed that his only goal was to bat deep into the innings and take the team to a respectable total.

“Was looking to bat deep and give the gutsy a chance to bat at the other end. I'm trying to bat well and finish off the innings as well.”

Hetmyer, on the day, was aided by none other than Dwayne Bravo, who today posted his highest T20I score since 2016. Together the duo put on a 103-run stand, and the explosive partnership deflated the Aussies, who had no answers. Hetmyer said that he enjoyed batting with Bravo, and revealed that the veteran ensured to keep talking to him during the innings.

“I have never batted with him before, nice to bat with him, he was just telling me to keep going and do what I did best. Allowed me to trust myself.”