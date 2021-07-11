Suresh Raina names Padikkal, Gaikwad and Axar Patel as most impressive youngsters in current set-up

In a week’s time, team India will take on Sri Lanka with a young and inexperienced side, and ahead of the commencement of the tour, Suresh Raina has picked the three ‘most impressive youngsters’ currently in the set-up. Raina took the names of Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel, all of whom are currently with the Indian side. While the two batters are in Sri Lanka with the limited-overs squad, Axar is in England with the senior side for the five-Test series that will commence in August.