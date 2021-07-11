Sheldon Jackson set to return to Saurashtra following one-year stint with Puducherry

Today at 5:51 PM
Domestic stalwart Sheldon Jackson is set to return to his home state Saurashtra, whom he represented till 2019, following a one-year stint with Puducherry, for whom he played 10 white-ball matches. The development has been confirmed by Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah.
After leaving Saurashtra at the end of the 2019/20 domestic season, during which the side won the Ranji Trophy, veteran batsman Sheldon Jackson is all set to return to the state side for the 2021/22 season, which will commence in October with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Jackson, 34, was the highest run-getter for Saurashtra in the team’s title-winning Ranji campaign in 2019, but then decided to move to Puducherry. The pandemic threw a spanner in Jackson’s works, and the 34-year-old only represented the team in 10 matches (5 T20s and 5 50-over matches).
But despite finishing as Puducherry’s highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the second-highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, the veteran has decided to return to Saurashtra.
The development has been confirmed by Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah, who has told Sportstar that Saurashtra will welcome back Jackson with both arms.
"He has got the NOC and we are happy to have him back. Last year, it was his personal decision to leave Saurashtra, now that he is happy, we welcome him back," Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah told Sportstar.
It remains to be seen whether Jackson has returned back to Saurashtra in a last-ditch attempt to make a case for national selection. The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has been considered by many as one of the unlucky players to not have been capped internationally, and his move to Puducherry - a team that does not play in the highest division - was seen as a switch that hurt his national chances.
