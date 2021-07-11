Sheldon Jackson set to return to Saurashtra following one-year stint with Puducherry

After leaving Saurashtra at the end of the 2019/20 domestic season, during which the side won the Ranji Trophy, veteran batsman Sheldon Jackson is all set to return to the state side for the 2021/22 season, which will commence in October with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Jackson, 34, was the highest run-getter for Saurashtra in the team’s title-winning Ranji campaign in 2019, but then decided to move to Puducherry. The pandemic threw a spanner in Jackson’s works, and the 34-year-old only represented the team in 10 matches (5 T20s and 5 50-over matches).