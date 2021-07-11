Reports | Sri Lankan players out of isolation; coaches and support staff still in quarantine

Today at 5:49 PM
Following negative PCR results, the Sri Lankan players have been allowed to come out of isolation on Sunday, according to ESPNCricinfo’s reports. Meanwhile, the support staff and the coaches, including Grant Flower and GT Niroshan, are still in isolation after testing positive earlier.
Ahead of the rescheduled limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka, the hosts have been blessed with a piece of good news, as the players, who have been named in the squad, have come out of isolation. While the players returned negative results, the coaches and support staff have still been placed in isolation, after batting coach Grant Flower and team analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for the virus.
ESPNCricinfo reported that the Sri Lankan players would now be allowed to practise, starting Tuesday, with the series already postponed by five days following the COVID-19 scare in the home camp. The publication also stated that barring any last-minute scare, the series would go ahead as per schedule, starting July 18.
However, unlike India, the home side would have to use the facilities at Khettarama Stadium, with the visitors currently practising at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC). The report also indicated that the duo, Flower and Niroshan, who earlier tested positive, were in ‘stable’ condition, ahead of the long-awaited series between the two sides.
The two sides would clash first in a three-match ODI series, starting July 18, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, before playing as many games in the shortest format.
