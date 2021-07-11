Kent forced to field fresh squad led by Heino Kuhn after positive test in the camp

Today at 3:47 PM
A COVID-19 positive case in the Kent camp has forced the County side to take the England stance and announce a fresh squad, led by Heino Kuhn, for the County Championship clash against Sussex. The same squad will then subsequently feature in the two T20 Blast encounters against Middlesex and Sussex.
The club revealed the announcement via a press release that a positive case was found in the first-squad camp, on Saturday, in a PCR test. As per the regulations set by Public Health England and the England & Wales Cricket Board, the entire squad has to be in a period of self-isolation, beginning July 10.
"With the emergence of the Delta variant and recent release in lock down restrictions, the Club has been conscious of the increased possibility of an outbreak," Kent CEO Simon Storey said.
Reportedly, the side led by Kuhn would consist of players from the second XI or players from the fringe unit of the first team. The first-team squad has been deemed close contacts, forcefully being required to self-isolate for ten days following the COVID report.
"Overnight, the Club has worked swiftly to identify a replacement squad that will be ready to take on Sussex in the much-anticipated Canterbury Cricket Week, and will also be preparing for the final two matches of the group stages of the Vitality Blast, with a quarter-final berth already secured."
