Delighted and privileged to be playing for Surrey, states Ravichandran Ashwin

Surrey’s County season started in a rather precarious manner, with two losses out of their first three County games this season, which put them in a tough spot with the rest of the fixtures. While since then they have had two losses, the four draws elsewhere, against Leicestershire, Somerset, Middlesex and Hampshire, have made their qualification to the first division tough.

The county also had a tough time on the field, with injuries, as Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott was earlier ruled out of the season, after injuring his hamstring against Gloucestershire. While it was expected that New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson would walk into the setup as a charm, he suffered a glute injury, which has then put the club in a tough spot.

However, they were blessed with a piece of good news, after Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin agreed to be part of the setup for just the one encounter, against Somerset, their last fixture this season. Ahead of his appearance for the London-based club, Ashwin stated that he is both delighted and privileged to be playing for Surrey, who are currently led by the English opener Rory Burns.

"I am so privileged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. It is my absolute privilege to be playing for Surrey. Even though it's only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room after being in the away dressing room with India for a long time. Oval is a wonderful ground and it has a rich heritage and sharing the dressing room, especially with Hashim Amla," Ashwin said in a video shared by Surrey.