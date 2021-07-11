CAB confirm VVS Laxman’s contract extension as batting consultant

After Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed that Arun Lal would continue as the head coach, the association also announced the extension of VVS Laxman’s contract as batting consultant. Shib Shankar Paul and Laxmi Ratan Shukla have been appointed as bowling coach and U-23 coach respectively.

Bengal made heads turn in the 2020 edition of Ranji Trophy, where they beat stalwarts like Karnataka to reach the final against Saurashtra on the back of impressive team performances. However, in the final, they lost against Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra team, who asserted their dominance in the league, with their performance, both with the bat and the ball.

With the BCCI announcing the domestic schedule for the year 2021-22, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have confirmed that former Indian cricketer Arun Lal would continue as the head coach. The association has also confirmed that VVS Laxman, whose contract as a batting consultant was coming to an end, has extended his contract till March 2022.

"In addition to above, contract of Former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which was expiring in October 2021 as the Batting Consultant, has been extended till March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would continue to be the spin bowling coach for all the Bengal squads," an official statement of CAB stated, reported Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, former Bengal speedster Shib Shankar Paul has been named as the bowling coach for the season, with Laxmi Ratan Shukla named as the coach of the U-23 team. In respect to the women’s team, Rituparna Roy has been named as the head coach, with Charanjit Singh as the assistant coach.

"On behalf of the Association, I wish the former cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"We have made some new appointments keeping in mind their merit and talents. We want Bengal cricket to shine and we have made changes that we deemed fit to that end. We wish the new appointees all the best and hope they can get the best out of the various Bengal teams," said CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.